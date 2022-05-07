Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.39 million to $154.90 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $149.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $600.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.18 million to $604.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.71 million, with estimates ranging from $620.24 million to $643.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EVERTEC by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

