Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $906.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $898.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $830.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

