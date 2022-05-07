Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

