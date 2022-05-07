Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.71). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP traded down $14.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.71. 669,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,336. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.90.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

