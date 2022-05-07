Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.09. Illumina reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
