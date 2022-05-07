Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.09. Illumina reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

