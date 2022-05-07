Zacks: Analysts Expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMBK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,680,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

