Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $43.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $209.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. 50,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,160. The company has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

