Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Lovesac reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOVE traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $630.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.