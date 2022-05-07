Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

