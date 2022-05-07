Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.84 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,478 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

