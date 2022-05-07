Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

