Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 243,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.