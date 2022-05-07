Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

