XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of XOMA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,230. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 1.09. XOMA has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 276.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in XOMA by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in XOMA by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

