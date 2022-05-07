Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

WK stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 565,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.