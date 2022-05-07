Woonkly Power Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.36 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

