WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

