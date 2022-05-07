WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.75) to GBX 1,737 ($21.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,463.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.32.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

