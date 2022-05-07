WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.75) to GBX 1,737 ($21.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,518.32. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03).

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

