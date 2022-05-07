Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 663,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

