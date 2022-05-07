Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 663,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
