West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $93.56. 324,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,070% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.
About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFTBF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.