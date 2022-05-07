West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $93.56. 324,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,070% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

