Wells Fargo & Company Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $265.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.13.

Penumbra stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72. Penumbra has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

