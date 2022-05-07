Weave Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEAV) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th

Weave Communications’ (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 10th. Weave Communications had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEAV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

WEAV opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

