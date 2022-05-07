W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.92. The stock had a trading volume of 299,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,341. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

