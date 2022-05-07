Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

Volkswagen stock opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

