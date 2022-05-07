Vivid Coin (VIVID) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $62,873.03 and approximately $11.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 78.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

