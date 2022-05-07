Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

