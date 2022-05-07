VideoCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

