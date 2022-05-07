Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post $241.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.12 million and the highest is $244.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $221.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $974.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.26 million to $989.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.24 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

