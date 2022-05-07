VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-1.92 EPS.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,071,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,170. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

