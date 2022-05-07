Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.