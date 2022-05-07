Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) versus Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Financial Contrast

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vericity and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Scor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Scor has a consensus price target of $28.55, indicating a potential upside of 905.28%. Given Scor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scor is more favorable than Vericity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and Scor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $176.58 million 0.59 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Scor $17.09 billion 0.31 $539.49 million $0.29 9.79

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.43% -9.30% -2.14% Scor 3.28% 7.16% 0.91%

Summary

Scor beats Vericity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Scor (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

