Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

