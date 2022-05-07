Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Reduced by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

