Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

