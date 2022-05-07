Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 4,047,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

