Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 231,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

