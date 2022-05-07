Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.02

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.02 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.40). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.37), with a volume of 116,246 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The firm has a market cap of £111.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

