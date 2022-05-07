Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.02

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.02 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.40). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.37), with a volume of 116,246 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The firm has a market cap of £111.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.