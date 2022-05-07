urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that urban-gro will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

