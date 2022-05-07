Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.23 million. Urban Edge Properties posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year sales of $386.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $398.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.68 million, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $427.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 852,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

