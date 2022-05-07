Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

YTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

