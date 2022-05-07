United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.63.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

