United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

