Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $3.78

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00010728 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $16.20 million and $7.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00155792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00331590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.