UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,451 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.33 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $86.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

