UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 29,064 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

KKR opened at $53.55 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

