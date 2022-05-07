UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,501,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

