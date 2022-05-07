UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

