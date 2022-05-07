UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

