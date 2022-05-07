UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.93 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.